Jeezy has been in grind mode for the past few weeks prepping the release of his album, The Recession 2.

He re-upped his contract with Def Jam and grabbed an executive position and now, he’s back on the scene way more than he has been in recent times. To help promote the album, he even joined Gucci Mane for a Verzuz battle before hosting a party at Compound alongside his former foe. Jeezy also went on a long press run stopping by The Real 92.3, The Breakfast Club, Hot 97, and every other morning show he could find time for. Did we mention the Snowman just launched the second episode of his Re(cession Podcast too! He’s getting that money!

When you are from Atlanta, the one thing you do to promote your album is get connected with club promoter AG and host a release party at a few of his clubs. This is exactly what Jeezy did, even after his doubleheader with Gucci Mane at Compound just days prior.

This past Saturday, the rapper hosted Compound and the event doubled as a birthday party for Fabolous, as well. The pandemic has stopped many from coming out to clubs but in Atlanta, you know it’s going to go down like COVID doesn’t exit. Looks like Busta Rhymes and a slew of other celebs were in attendance to celebrate the Snowman’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2008’s The Recession.

Fans are still reeling over Jeezy and Gucci’s historical VERZUZ battle. During an interview with Big Boy on The Real 92.3, the Corporate Thugs Entertainment label head explained why he decided to end his 15-year-long feud with Gucci:

“Whatever happened in the streets it’s for us to figure out right now,” shared Jeezy. “When we did it, I felt like for the culture, it was a thing to do. And I felt like for what I was seeing happening in the streets … I’m like, ‘This because of what people think we got going on.’ … This where we got the chance to fix that.”

He also discussed why he didn’t lose his cool when Gucci dropped his infamous diss-track “Truth” during their battle:

“I just felt like I wasn’t gonna lose my cool—I wasn’t gonna let anyone, including myself, drag me back 20 years,” he said in the interview “I worked so hard to get in a place where things are good for me. I got multiple things going on, I employ a lot of people, and everybody depend on me. Matter of fact, I got a daughter that I love very much. I gotta make it back home to her.”

Congrats to Jeezy and Gucci for squashing the beef!

