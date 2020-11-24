JT is BAE

After going viral with her now infamous nip slip, City Girl JT blessed us with a premium thirst trap showcasing her flawless BODYODYODY that stirred up thirsty shenanigans while reminding everyone that she’s one of the baddest in the game.

JT–the spicier of the two City Girls–has played a key role in the chart-topping duo’s ascension to stardom since her release from prison after serving time for credit fraud.

She recently made headlines for getting involved in Megan Thee Stallion’s spat with ex-stylist EJ at Cardi’s birthday party in LA.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party, I know when Megan is faded, I know how passionate and animated Megan is when she’s talking, he recalled. It did become a lot, JT may have thought it was something more too and JT ran over and came in between us. I respect the City Girls, I have no issues with no females, I don’t want to have a war with no girls. Unfortunately, it got more animated than I wanted it to. […] JT came between us and she pushed me back.”

There was also that extremely petty incident where she blocked a fan who compared her to another beautiful woman–our fave Ari Lennox.

hear me out pic.twitter.com/w5ndEERJ8o — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐫𝐚ˣ (@UNGODLYERA) October 17, 2020

How could you not love the unapologetic City Girl who continues to build her brand as 1/2 of Rap’s biggest group that lets fans into their hilariously relatable world one tweet or Live at a time?

