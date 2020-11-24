Yep, that’s the Weeknd

The 2020 AMAs had Twitter buzzing as a once star-studded spectacle that’s faded in popularity while remaining somewhat relevant over the years.

In truly baffling moments, The Weeknd said he challenges the genre of R&B, Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B/Soul artist and Jennifer Lopez appeared to borrow/completely copy (depending on who you ask) Beyoncé’s whole entire routine (and aesthetic) from her iconic “Drunk In Love” performance at the 2014 Grammys.

While there were some enjoyable moments, it was J. Lo’s performance/Beyoncé cosplay/tribute that sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

At first glance, you may have even thought J.Lo was Bey during her spicy duet of “Pa’Ti” and “Lonely” with Maluma where she rocked a sheer catsuit by LaQuan Smith and “wet” hairstyle eerily similar to Bey’s.

Naturally, some people defended the very familiar performance but knowing what we know about J.Lo we’re not too sure this was just another coincidence in a series of coincidences.

“Not JLo dressed the exact same way as Beyoncé did for her “Drunk in Love” performance at the Grammys. Even down to the wet hair and the chair”

And this was only one of a few brow-furrowing moments with the second being Doja Cat’s win for Favorite Female Soul/R&B artist despite making neither Soul nor R&B music.

For the past several months, Doja has teetered between the beloved Pop star and a polarizing villain who went from canceled to un-canceled to sorta kinda canceled but still stanned while racking up awards.

Are you Team Doja or nah? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the 2020 AMAs on the flip.