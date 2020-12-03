Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish thinks she deserves all the credit for her boyfriend Common’s toned body–but according to the rapper, the work he’s put in to get there is also worthy of some praise.

Common recently showed off his abs in PEOPLE magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, and after the big reveal, he told Tamron Hall that his girlfriend is part of the reason for his focus on maintaining a toned physique.

“Listen, she contributed to a certain degree, but only by inspiring… You have a great partner. You want to look good… but let’s face it, I want to be great. I knew I was going to be seen by a lot of people… Tiffany wanted to take the credit. She gets some credit, but she’s not getting all the credit,” he told the host.

Even though Common admits he appreciated being celebrated as one of the sexiest men alive, his journey to really getting in shape was actually inspired by his dad, Lonnie Lynn, who passed away from prostate cancer back in 2014.

“Seeing my father go through prostate cancer, I was inspired in ways that he, at one point, was focused on taking these Dr. Sebi herbs and really focused on his diet. And he saw the results of him living longer and living healthier even with prostate cancer,” he said. “But … unfortunately, because it probably had been further along than we had wished… [cancer] did eventually cause his death, and it made me know that I have to take care of myself.”

We’re super happy for these two!

See what Common had to say, in full, about his bangin’ bod down below.

Looks like Tiffany is keeping up the good work with her daily exercise routines. The Girls Trip actress recently revealed on Instagram that she has been able to lose a whopping 40 pounds, all by keeping a healthy workout regimen.

What do YOU think about Tiffany and Common’s slamming new body-ody’s? Tell us in the comments below!