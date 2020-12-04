JT!

City Girl JT extended her winning streak as one of Rap’s brightest (and BADDEST) new obsessions who ate the girls up with her deliciously drippy birthday dress that immediately sent the gram into a frenzy.

It appears many fans of the “P***y Talk” rapper weren’t aware that she was turning 28. Fans tweeted that the rap star looked younger than she is, with one user even commenting, “i legit thought you were 23 oh my gawd.”

JT took no time to respond, tweeting back in true spicy fashion, “Lol, why y’all thought I was younger? & what 28 look like?”

Lol, why y’all thought I was younger? & what 28 look like? 🥺😂 — JT. (@ThegirlJT) December 3, 2020

Others congratulated the birthday girl for her stunning looks. “I thought you & Caresha was at least the same age,” wrote MayorBrookeDavis on Twitter.

“I thought y’all were both like 23/24 … you look good. Black don’t crack, 28 doesn’t have a certain look, you just have a baby face.”

Either way, she STILL looks good with an enviable body-ody that went viral during her now-infamous nip slip saga.

“Oh sh*t. It’s always the t*tties for me,” she said as she popped her boob back into her bra. “Them sh*ts so g*d damn big.”

And yes, she responded to her trending tidday in the most City Girl way possible.

“Lol I’m really trending #1 on p*rn hub thus idiot gone say told you you gone get a #1,” she tweeted.

This happened just a few weeks after she confronted Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-stylist EJ at Cardi’s birthday party in LA but looks like EJ didn’t want any smoke.

“Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party, I know when Megan is faded, I know how passionate and animated Megan is when she’s talking, he recalled. It did become a lot, JT may have thought it was something more too and JT ran over and came in between us. I respect the City Girls, I have no issues with no females, I don’t want to have a war with no girls. Unfortunately, it got more animated than I wanted it to. […] JT came between us and she pushed me back.”

What’s your fave JT moment of 2020? Tell us down below and peep her birthday looks, lavish gift from Yung Miami and reactions on the flip.