DaniLeigh Wept: DaBaby Explains Why He LOVES His “Crazy MF” Baby Mama On Twitter

Rapper DaBaby loves him some MeMe, especially now after he’s presumably ended his relationship with singer DaniLeigh. Fans believe the rapper was caught in between two women and he’s chosen the one he started with after being flirty in tweets about his baby mama.

DaBaby left this tweet, expressing the kind of love he and MeMe have.

Some people show their love by being crazy as hell, I’m talkin crazy crazy.

My daughter’s mother Mariah, is one of those people.

I love you too …crazy MF. Now stfu texting me, I’m in a meeting.

Earlier this year, MeMe blasted the rapper for cheating and apparently having an anonymous woman pregnant with his baby. DaBaby appeared to confirm the baby news stating that he and MeMe wasn’t together when the child was conceived.

“When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f**** with me in any way, shape, or form.”

Fast forward to March, rumors swirled of DaBaby and singer/dancer DaniLeigh hooking up. DaniLeigh, responsible for choreographing the rapper’s “Bop” video even spat with MeMe on Twitter and the new coupled hooked up for a few month after that with paparazzi catching them together around L.A. but, that relationship seems to be over.

In related news, Danileigh sent out a tweet about being hurt and learning her lesson right after DaBaby sent his baby mama praise.

God gotta hurt u a couple times jus to show u your worth forreal .. it’s a blessing to grow as a person . 🙏🏽💜 — danileigh (@DaniLeigh) August 26, 2020

The 25-year-old has also been posting fire photos of herself on Instagram.

Do you think she’s over it?