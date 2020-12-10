Bossip Video

The Weeknd’s next project isn’t music-related at all, but rather, a foray into the world of fashion.

Back in 2016, the singer signed a deal with PUMA, in which he joined a group of brand ambassadors that then included the likes of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. Under his longtime label, XO, he went on. to release several sneakers with the brand. XO and PUMA continued to drop products together for years throughout 2018, but since then, we haven’t heard from Abel in the sneaker world.

Now, that’s all about to change.

On Wednesday, The Weeknd took to Instagram to formally announce his next footwear project, a collaboration between his brand, XO, and Bape. Part of the brand’s Bape Sta 20th Artist Model Series, the first drop sees the iconic Bape Sta delivered in black and white-based colorways, each bearing bright green accent hits and metal XO lace locks.

The series is in reference to the 20th Anniversary of the Bape Sta. Both colorways of the XO x Bape Sta will be available at A Bathing Ape locations, us.bape.com, shop.theweeknd.com and bape.com this Saturday, December 12.

Get a look at the shoe down below:

Back in October Bape also teamed up to work with another big music celebrity.

The self-proclaimed Lover Boy, Drizzy Drake, announced that he would be launching an OVO and BAPE collaboration. The “Hotline Bling” rapper tapped NBA hopeful and five-time-star prep champion Mikey Williams to model some of the new threads from the collection too.

If you have a few coins tucked away, these new goodies might make a great Christmas present for that special someone.