WELP!

It certainly appears like QC CEO Pee Thomas is back boo’d up with bangin’ mama Kaylar Will after gently flexing her at Lil Baby’s super exclusive Ice Ball and a recent Instagram post where’s she featured prominently in the background.

Now, we’re not 100% sure they’re officially together but they seem to be very cozy based on their last few posts on social media. Kaylar even posted up with their son in a recent post.

You may remember that Kaylar was pregnant a month apart from Pee’s other bangin’ ex Lira Galore who may have been reacting to his re-entanglement with Kaylar when she appeared very intoxicated in a now-viral video.

Lira has since denied that she was high off any synthetic substance or wasted in the video that stirred up messy chatter across social media.

In the clip screen recorded by a fan, Lira appears disoriented, barely keeping her eyes open and touching her head. At one point, her friend steps in and asks if she’s OK.

The video comes a year after Pee alleged that she had been using coke while pregnant in a super messy rant against the model when he broke off their engagement.

“WHEN I BECAME AWARE SHE WAS HAVING SEX WITH OTHER MEN, PLOTTING WITH HER PIMP, AS WELL AS SNORTING COKE WHILE PREGNANT WITH MY CHILD. WHAT MAN WOULD NOT WANT THERE RING BACK?”

Lira, however, denies she was doing anything aside from having a fun game of “Drunk Uno” with her friends from high school.

“I hate the internet, can’t get drunk w/o ppl being dramatic sheesh. It was game night w/ close friends in the comfort of my own home . Most games involved taking 2/3 shots if lost or a certain card was picked . Relax .”

Hopefully, she’s OK and can move on because Pee clearly has. How do you feel about the latest Pee saga? Tell us down below and peep some pics/Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.