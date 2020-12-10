Bossip Video

Google releases its annual ‘Year In Search’ video for 2020 featuring the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, Kobe Bryant, George Floyd, Lebron James, and more.

2020 has been a trying year for everyone as a lot of us have lost friends and family to the coronavirus. Some of us have worked hundreds of hours overtime battling the same virus at work, and others did our part by simply staying home and adjusting to a new normal. For this year’s Google ‘Year In Search,’ we got to see how far we came in what feels like the longest year ever.

From the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi to the sudden shutdowns across the globe, searches for ‘why’ ruled 2020. When George Floyd was murdered and the Black Lives Matter movement grew, people turned to Google to search for a better understanding for themselves.

While Google took us through a recap of the hell we’ve been through, they still managed to inspire and give us hope. As always, the recap is a masterpiece and includes everything that impacted the entire year. You can watch the full video below.