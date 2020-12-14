Bossip Video

Would you look at this…Megan Thee Stallion is being called out today by a twerk instructor who thinks the rapper may have been swiping her “signature” dance move.

In one of Meg’s most recent (delicious) twerk videos, the self-proclaimed “Hot Girl” shows off just how sturdy her knees and hips are, impressing everyone with her effortless twerk and scoop move to her song “Cry Baby”, featuring Da Baby. The video blew up on social media, with folks, including City Girls rapper Yung Miami, trying to emulate the dance move.

The issue is, one twerk teacher and her supporters think the dance was copied…press play, then scroll down to see!

A dancer by the name of Soilaira called Meg out in an Instagram post, showing a video of where she thinks the rapper got her inspiration. Soilaira added that she knows Meg checks out her page often, so could she be telling the truth here?

“Y’all know my signature twerktabata move is “The Scoop.” Somebody said “this is where [Meg] got this from.” I’m not saying whether she did or not but I know sis has came across my page SEVERAL times especially since I use a lot of her music. IJS.”

Interesting allegations! Are these dances similar to you?

Despite the haters, Megan has been on top this year following the success of her widely popular hit “WAP” alongside Cardi B. The rapper is set to perform at the Apple Music Awards tonight and will be honored with “Breakout Artist Of The Year.”

Megan also recently teamed up with famed dating app Tinder to give away $10,000 to 100 lucky winners. In a statement, the “Body” rapper shared that the exciting partnership aims to “celebrate people putting themselves out there in a real way.”

“I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online,” Thee Stallion explained. “That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way. By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are.”