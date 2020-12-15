Bossip Video

“Every big girl should do whatever the f*** they want with their bodies…”

Lizzo is speaking out after some body-positive people took offense to her recent actions.

The singer, 32, recently shared that she did a 10-day smoothie detox via a video recap of the process on Instagram and TikTok. The “Truth Hurts” singer shared what she ate during that time; a limited menu that included green smoothies, vegan protein bars, and nuts and tons of water, alkaline water to be exact. After 10 days of detoxing Lizzo’s enjoying results that include better sleep, glowing skin, and improved whiteness in her eyes. She also told fans it helped her find inner peace and yes, improved her outward appearance.