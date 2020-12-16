Bossip Video

THIS is how you do it.

Megarich and mega-philanthropic Mackenzie Scott is once again shelling out major donations and continuing to make good on her promise to “empty her safe” for charitable causes.

The esteemed author and philanthropist announced on Tuesday her second major charitable contribution of the year, giving away nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations as part of a plan to donate a majority of her fortune.

Several of the organizations are historically Black colleges and universities including Norfolk State University, Clark Atlanta University, Elizabeth City State University, Lincoln University, Virginia State University, Dillard University, Alcorn State University, Morgan State University, Bowie State University, and Prairie View A&M.

The announcement comes just four months after Scott previously donated $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, including HBCUs Howard, Hampton, Spelman, Morehouse, Xavier, and Tuskegee University.

Other organizations blessed by Scott include civil rights advocacy groups, legal defense funds, and emergency food banks.

“After my post in July, I asked a team of advisors to help me accelerate my 2020 giving through immediate support to people suffering the economic effects of the crisis,” wrote Scott in a Medium post about her latest giving. “They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital. “The result over the last four months has been $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable. Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit, and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.”

Mackenzie Scott previously made headlines for divorcing some very wealthy white man and for being one of the richest women in the world.

We salute your gracious giving, Mackenzie!