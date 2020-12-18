“His whole response just proves that there are demons in the church…”

A Real Housewife of Potomac has responded to some holy hijinx from a megachurch Pastor. As previously reported Pastor Jamal Bryant went Live on Instagram with a “cash register” read for Monique Samuels and her husband Chris after Monique called him out at the #RHOP Reunion.

The Pastor defended himself against Monique’s “Pastor Holy Whore” name-calling [“You labeled me a ‘Holy Whore.’ I’m not sleeping with anyone in my church”] and lodged nasty CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy] brain disease allegations against her former NFL playing husband Chris Samuels. Jamal also alleged that Chris has “anger management problems” and said he tried to attack Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant at the reunion.

The Pastor however did not confirm his relationship with Gizelle who Monique alleged was faking their partnering.

“In case you all missed it I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date,” said Bryant about text messages Monique uncovered. “Nothing immoral, illegal or unethical took place, it did not work out. I’m not married i’m not engaged, you can’t have a mistress while you’re single.”

The Pastor’s since deleted his response from his IG but you can see his “Cash Register” rant in full HERE.

Monique herself has seen the Pastor’s Instagram Live and she issued a response in an interview with Shadow and Act. According to the housewife, she’s unbothered by the holy man’s words because she finds it funny. She added that the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church leader should “go pray.”

“His whole response just proves that there are demons in the church and in the pulpit because what pastor goes on a live and does that?” Samuels asks. “He wasn’t even original. Dude, I already did the binder, get your own thing. It was just hilarious to me. He needs to do better with his actions and doing that live is the exact opposite of what a well-grounded pastor would have done. So it’s just that the comedy writes itself at this point. He needs to go back to prayer and ask God to help clean some of that flesh he has, because it is quite dirty.”

Monique also responded to Jamal Bryant’s claims that her husband tried to attack Robyn and Gizelle.

