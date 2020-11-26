We deserve!

Back at it again with some Thanksgiving TIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful holiday season dominated by extra messy ex-BFF beef, rumors of Michael Bae Jordan cuddling up with Lori Harvey, Grammy nomination outrage, Jenny getting blocked by Bey fans, rumors of Michael Bae Jordan & Lori and growing post-election shenanigans.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Future’s new AP-adored boo Dess Dior making her debut in the series after posting a pic of the two codeine canoodling on the gram.

We also got a premium select from Saweetie who recently clapped back at rumors that Glacier boy toy Quavo was cheating on her with Reginae.

Her response:

Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shit. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 21, 2020

“Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shi*t,” she tweeted in the now viral tweet stemming from the deliciously messy Verzuz battle.

At this point, 8 months into quarantine, we’re all attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Saweetie, City Girl JT and Joie Chavis delivering heat along with Yasmine Lopez and Brianna Amor giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Alina Baraz and Draya so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy some Thanksgiving meats and treats on the flip.