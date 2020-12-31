Bossip Video

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan sure seem to be catching a lot of flights together, but they’re still keeping it under wraps whether they are catching feelings too.

The Shade Room secured photos of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man boarding a flight bound for Utah ahead of New Year’s Eve with the stunning model daughter of Steve Harvey. Y’all will recall these two were also photographed catching a different Delta flight – to Atlanta- the day before Thanksgiving.

The attractive pair coordinated in sweats and black masks as they headed to board the plane. While we didn’t see any public displays of affection, we’re gonna guess these trips are way less casual than their attire.

Should we assume that they are planning on popping bottles to bring in the New Year somewhere near Salt Lake City, with a fire at the fireplace and lots of cuddling in between trips to the slopes?

We’d say something about Future shedding Dirty Sprite tears but he’s also been romantically linked with someone new (Dess Dior) since splitting with Harvey in August. Do you think Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan make a good couple?

If we had to take a bet, we’d put our money on her parents being WAY more excited about this match than her last few.