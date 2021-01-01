Where’s Juan Dixon??

Twitter STILL isn’t done with the shenanigan-filled RHOP reunion where we all witnessed (and laughed at) Robyn Dixon‘s now infamous “I am so glad Juan Dixon is not here right now!” moment during an awkward exchange with Chris Samuels that immediately stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.

This was easily Robyn’s most talked about moment on the wildly popular show that may be losing Monique Samuels after her iconic season and binder bombshell.

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Monique went on to mention that she felt “gaslighted three times” and fans seem to think the gaslighting comments were in response to Andy Cohen.

“When the hate becomes real? I’m over it,” said Monique on her IG Live. “I thank God that my husband and I are in a position where we don’t really need for anything, I’m blessed, I’m grateful. If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything, and what went on behind the scenes, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that? Gaslight me once? Gaslight me twice? Gaslight me three times? Nah. I throw you this (throws up the deuces) and that’s what it is.”

Aside from the Samuels proving they’re a formidable team, viewers got a good cackle at Gizelle bringing her own security guard in an underrated detail from the meme-able spectacle dominated by Robyn’s viral moment.

What was your reaction to Robyn's cringey 'Juan moment?'Do you think Juan even knows why he's been trending?