Pop Smoke’s brother stops by Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” and reveals the rapper was receiving death threats before his passing.

The murder of Pop Smoke is still fresh on the mind of all of us as we struggle to make sense of the past year and a half. While authorities have found and convicted the five men involved in his murder, the whole situation still doesn’t feel real. Many have questions surrounding the situation of why anyone would want to harm a man who was just getting his foot in the door. Recently, Taraji P. Henson sat down with Pop Smoke’s brother, Obasi Jackson, to discuss how he’s dealing with the murder.

“All of that stuff he went through, it was just… People would put him down and count him out,” he explained. “There was a lot of threats on his life because of that. And people were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from. I didn’t think that anybody would do that and it’s just a lot that goes into it.” “Me losing my own brother… I’m going through so many things,” Obasi continued. “I won’t be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him again, I won’t be able to see him…I won’t be able to show him my accomplishments.”

Jackson shared that his family had a deep conversation prior to the weekend of “The Woo” rapper’s shooting.

“Me, my mom and my brother sat in a room for hours which had not happened in years,” Obasi recalled. “That last conversation was ‘Okay, I know my brother loves me and he knows I definitely love him’ and he said he loved me.”

Obasi said that he hopes Black men will seek therapy and allow themselves to be more “vulnerable.”

“I’m a firm believer that men, Black men too, should be vulnerable…and allow themselves to open up and show the world what they’re feeling and who they truly are. Because we’ve been suppressed, we’ve been locked up and that’s where all these barbaric actions kind of come from. My mind can’t even grasp onto it sometimes.”

Pop Smoke was tragically killed back in February of 2020 during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

The episode of Taraji P Henson’s series focuses on sudden death and also features Asian Doll speaking on dealing with the loss of King Von.