While Dr. Dre was in the hospital, people took the opportunity to try and rob his house, but were unsuccessful.

Late last night while the world had their eyes on Georgia’s senate race, news broke that hip-hop legend Dr. Dre was hospitalized from a brain aneurysm. Many details were not readily available at the time, but Dre took to Instagram to let everyone know he was ok and his medical staff was treating him well and handling the issue. Many cite stress as a reason for the health scare, which Dre may have been dealing with due to his ongoing divorce.

According to reports from TMZ, while he was hospitalized, burglars took the chance to try and rob his property.

Our sources say 4 men were on Dre’s Pacific Palisades property Wednesday around 2 AM. Security spotted them as they were casing the house. Before they could get to the main structure, security confronted them and quickly called police. The men fled, but cops arrived almost immediately and chased the 4 would-be burglars, catching and arresting them. Law enforcement believes the men saw our story — that Dre was in the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm — and saw a window of opportunity.

The 4 men were arrested for attempted burglary and are currently in custody.

Luckily for Dre, this problem took care of itself and the men were caught and no one was hurt on his property.

The legendary Hip-Hop producer took to Instagram Tuesday night to update fans on his health following the scary incident and looks like he’s on track for a speedy recovery.

Prayers up for Dre!