Senator-Elect Raphael Warnock reflects on his victory and the current state of the nation following the attack on Capitol Hill in his most recent sermon.

Raphael Warnock can finally put the campaign trail behind him for now. He has officially become the Senator-Elect in Georgia after a months-long heated race and now, it’s almost time to get to the real work in his state. Before he gets sworn in and goes to work, though, he has a huge task ahead of him just like the rest of us, enduring the final days of Donald Trump in office.

In his first sermon post-runoff and following the attack on Capitol Hil,l Warnock reflected on both events and the future.

“Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people’s house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols, of an Old World Order passing away,”

It’s sad to see such a glorious milestone be ruined by the dark underbelly of America, but Warnock seems determined to not let it slow him down. He’s dedicated to working for the people and it’s clear nothing will stop him. Watch his full sermon below.