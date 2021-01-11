Bossip Video

B-b-b-b-but wait it gets worse!

If you thought this lil’ bish had some audacity before, wait until you get a load of the bulls#!t she tried in part 2 of her interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

This morning, King unearthed the sequel to her chat with Miya Ponsetto, the crazed Karen who attacked 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. inside a SoHo hotel after accusing him of stealing her iPhone.

Part 1 set social media ablaze as Miya refused any semblance of accountability and had the nerve to infamously shush Gayle saying, “enough!” when she was asked completely reasonable questions about her behavior.

We wish pain and suffering upon her.

Her attitude wasn’t any better this go-round than the first. We’ll warn you right now, you might want to get a pillow or a stuffed animal or something soft to punch before you watch this because it is guaranteed to piss you off…

Gayle: “You keep saying you’re Puerto Rican, does that mean you can’t be racist because you’re saying you’re a woman of color?”

This ho: “Exactly”

Keep it buck with us, this is a safe space, how many times have you punched the pillow or stuffed animal that we told you to get prior to pressing play on this interview?