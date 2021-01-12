Bossip Video

Poor thang.

Young love can be hard to navigate, especially in the spotlight, but are things officially dead between Reginae Carter and her on-and-off rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci? Fans think they’ve hit another rough patch according to clues left on social media and concern from Reginae’s own friends.

Deyjah Carter, who has known Reginae since she was a small child randomly tweeted that the reality star “deserves nothing but the best.” The out of nowhere tweet raised eyebrows, with Harris calling out her friend by name. Could she be sending shots at YFN Lucci on her behalf?

“Reginae deserves nothing but the best.”

Reginae and Lucci have been trying to work on their relationship for the past several months after splitting in 2019. Reginae claims the rapper wasn’t a respectful boyfriend, which is why she initially distanced herself. Late last year, around the time Reginae underwent a breast augmentation, the estranged couple were spotted together traveling. Now it looks like things are back to being distanced between them.

Here’s another clue that it is a wrap! They’ve unfollowed each other on social media!

On Sunday, Reginae sent out a subliminal tweet signaling that there could be trouble brewing amongst the couples seemingly fizzling relationship.

“A lot of females are comfortable with being a sample … it’s sad,” wrote the 22-year-old. “Samples are displayed everywhere and are very easy to get … don’t be the sample .. be the actual product. It’s worth way more & harder to get. Don’t let this go over your head,” she added.

Yesterday morning Reginae sent out a tweet referring to making h*es mad. We guess we will have to wait to see whoever the h*e she’s referring to is.

Do YOU think Lucci and Reginae split again? Almost sounds as though Lucci could have been caught creepin’. Tell us what you think down below.