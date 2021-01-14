Ayeeee

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Hall of Fame Hot Girl Lori Harvey and ‘sexiest man alive’ Michael B. Jordan making it Instagram official, the glorious #BussitChallenge taking over the world, and the second impeachment of Trump a week after the now infamous MAGA insurrection at the Capitol.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Bussette Erica Banks making her debut in the series as the face of the viral Bussit Challenge fueled by her smash hit “Buss It.”

“Some of my music is rough but classy. Some days I make trap music. Some days I make love music. Some of it is flat out nasty,” the rising star explained. “I do everything. I’m versatile. To put it plain and simple, I make turn-up music.”

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in the COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Lori Harvey, Rihanna, and Tabria Majors delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Shelah Marie, Shantel Jackson, and Queen MJB so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the first helping of tidday meats and treats of 2021 on the flip.