Back at it again with with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful first-week-of-the-year dominated by the shamefully seditious MAGA riot at the Capitol, loud whispers about Kim K preparing to divorce Kanye, even louder whispers about Kanye (allegedly) cabin creepin’ with Jeffree Star, Fab attempting to make love “cool” again (without reading the room) and the return of fave fave Christmas canceler Tommy to the “Power” universe.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with our girl Mulatto showing off her vacay cakes just days after allegedly canoodling with 21 Savage in paradise.

Rumors started swirling when 21 tagged that he was in “Miami” when he appeared to actually be where Mulatto had been staying in Puerto Rico with friends for her birthday.

It wasn’t just the similar locations that had people chatting but also a believable rumor Savage surprised Miss Latto with a huge gift for her birthday.

Whether it’s true or not, we don’t know, but we’re nearly a YEAR into quarantine and STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat and finding joy in the little things while stressing over the COVID vaccine.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Megan Thee Stallion, Draya Michele and Bernice Burgos delivering heat along with Yasmine Lopez and Tori Brixx giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the first helping of tidday meats and treats of 2021 on the flip.