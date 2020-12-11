Bossip Video

Marvel Studios steals the show at Disney’s investor meeting, debuting new trailers for Loki, WandaVision, and Falcon & The Winter Soldier. They didn’t stop there, announcing 10 new Marvel shows coming to Disney+ in the next couple years.

Yesterday was Disney’s annual investor meeting, where Disney flexes its muscles and lets the competition know a little of what to expect so they can try and keep up. The storied brand announced a ton of new features for their Hulu, Starz, and National Geographic lines, but as always, Marvel Studios and Stars Wars stole the show. Disney announced they would have 10 new Star Wars shows and 10 Marvel shows heading to Disney+ in the coming years. While the Star Wars hype was real, Marvel really outshined everyone else–and it wasn’t even close.

Marvel delivered a new trailer for WandaCision, which will see Scarlet Witch create her own world after the loss of Vision. The damage from her creating her own reality will last way beyond this series and well into the next few years of Marvel content. From what we can see, at some point, that new reality begins to fade and we will have to wait and see what happens when she tries to defend it alongside Vision. The show hits Disney+ in January.

Marvel also delivered the first trailer for Loki and Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will release in March of next year. As far as the plot, the trailer doesn’t tell us much, but still will get you hype to watch the series.

You can watch the trailer below