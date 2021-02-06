Bossip Video

NEW JITT

Emerging Atlanta rapper Just Jitt is back with an impressive 2-pack of visuals for “Degrees” and “Straight On That” off his trunk-thumping “3 Peat” EP where he shows his growth as a wordplay craftsman over sublime soundscapes by UCMG billboard producer Cee B.

Last year, Jitt dropped his long-awaited debut EP “Hotel Atlanta, Vol. 1” that took us from the club to the afterparty and back to the Ritz suite while laying the groundwork for his signature sound that thrives on “3 Peat.”

Fueled by sentimental guitar strums, “Degrees” showcases Jitt’s effortless flow with a hypnotic hook that lingers long after the opener fades into “Straight On That”–a brooding banger infused with Jitt’s catchy cadence.

The third and final record “I Told You” serves as the perfect closer with beautifully haunting riffs reminiscent of classic Prince smash “Diamonds And Pearls.”

It’s essential late night drive music you play on the way home from the club (or a sneaky link).

With the pandemic still surging, Jitt continues to put in work and delivered lemon peppery visuals fresh out the grease for “Degrees” and a nod to “Dead Presidents” in the “Straight On That” video where he steps into Larenz Tate’s combat boots.

Both videos were directed by Caleb Jermale of IJU who brought the records to life with his unique vision.

“IJU (It’s Just Us) is a collective/production company which is a brand that represents individual artist of all areas,” he said in an interview with VoyageATL. It’s a company that represents uniqueness and freedom of expression in different forms of media whether it’s contemporary art, music, fashion, film or photography.”

Stream “3 Peat” here and connect with Jitt here.