Now, this is just ridiculous…

After already spiking people’s blood pressure with his egregiously obnoxious actions at his wedding, a Married At First Sight cast member got dragged on social media for acting even WORSE on his wedding night.

As previously reported Chris Williams, a 27-year-old Subway restaurant owner who was engaged just 3 months before filming, was paired with Paige Banks, 25, a well-grounded accountant who’s independent and owns her own home.

Although we’re only a few episodes in, fans have been BIG mad to see Chris exhibit some problematic behavior. He asked his wife at the wedding if she was a virgin and if she was on birth control…

and he told her friends that Paige wasn’t the “pretty, prissy” type he’s used to or “wanted”, but someone “he needs.”

What…the….entire….hell????

There are also rumblings that Chris’s very recent ex is pregnant with his child and the pregnancy revelation will play out on the show.

On Wednesday, Chris’s abhorrent behavior reached a fever pitch when Paige revealed that they had sex on their wedding night AND the morning after, but Chris ultimately told her he “wasn’t attracted to her.” He dropped that bomb after disappearing for HOURS and “suffering a panic attack” over the revelation.

POOR, POOR PAIGE.

The moment caused social media to erupt with criticism and wonder (once again) why Chris was even cast in the first place.

As previously reported, MAFS expert Pastor Cal is adamant that Chris Williams wasn’t put on the show “for ratings” and told a fan that “people surprise us”, hinting that Chris began to act differently when filming started.

SIGHHHHHHHH.

Is Chris the worst #MAFS husband we’ve ever seen? He’s definitely in the running.

