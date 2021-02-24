THANGIN’

We’re back with another essential collection of big booty baddies rocking THOSE now-legendary Amazon leggings fueling all sorts of caked-up shenanigans across social media.

This comes a few weeks after Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods modeled the wildly popular leggings that continue to trend on TikTok as the latest viral obsession of 2021.

“Ahh, we mighta done something ladies! And guess what? This is the equivalent to your man going out in his grey sweatpants,” she said in the video. “Ladies, this…this is what we doin’ this for. Shiii-okay! Yeah, no. These are the truth, for real,” she added, before teasing the booty-gobbling leggings.

Now, at this point, you’ve probably gathered that there are several different versions of the same style of leggings ranging from those featured on Amazon like SKZANI to other standalone brands like Gymdeity.

There’s also the TikTok-popular Seasum brand that’s popping up everywhere in a new challenge where women record their man’s reaction to them rocking the ‘Honeycomb textured yoga pants’ in hilariously candid moments.

Jordyn’s latest viral moment comes just a few weeks after she dropped her now-legendary #BussitChallenge video that melted Twitter.

For months, we were deprived of Jordyn’s top-tier thirst traps that dried up when she started dating $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns who’s enjoying every moment with the bonafide baddie.

“He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” she said in an interview with Page Six. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

Have you purchased your Amazon leggings yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Tell us down below and peep MORE big booty baddies in THOSE leggings on the flip.