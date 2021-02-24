Bossip Video

Where is Shaffer?

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith recently announced the exciting news that they are expecting a third child, but unfortunately, people used that to bring up old issues. A tweet went viral with a fan reminding folks that Ne-Yo’s ex, Monyetta Shaw, had her tubes tied after having his two kids.

“Ne-yo is on his 5th pregnancy with his current wife after making his ex wife tie her tubes cause he didn’t want kids 😭😭 i still can’t get over this,” wrote a woman on Twitter.

The tweet isn’t accurate, though. Crystal and Ne-Yo are expecting a third child, not a fifth and according to Crystal, her husband didn’t “make” Monyetta get her tubes tied. Scroll down for her response.

In reaction, Crystal left a comment to a fan with a similar question on her IG account. “What about his first wife he convinced to sterilize herself then left her lmao?”

“I’m his first wife boo,” she replied, before saying in another comment that she has nothing but respect for Monyetta.

“I’m being accurate since you want to be in something so bad. I respect the mother of his kids and facts are facts. He didn’t request nor make anyone do anything. She has moved on and is in love, happy as hell. You should try it. Simple-minded child.”

Welp! There you have it.

Today Crystal showed off more angles of her bump, calling it a “blessing.”

The shade social media detectives incessantly send to Crystal is old and tired news.

Per the three themselves, Crystal, Monyetta Shaw, and Ne-Yo are all harmonious co-parents raising their children in a blended family. Last year Crystal and Monyetta did an IG Live together to dish about their intertwined connection. Crystal playfully called Monyetta “her baby mama” and confirmed that their children have a tight bond as siblings.

“I always say the same thing, because those are my kids’ mother they be like ‘Why you call her yo baby momma?’ regardless, you’re always going to be in my life so you’re my baby momma. No matter what our kids have the best bond, so for me, the relationship between you and I is important. The underlying thing is, genuinely getting along and being friends.”

Prior to that, the two ladies appeared alongside Ne-Yo on “The Real” to clarify the timing of both of their relationships with the singer.

Monyetta is surely unbothered by constantly being put into fan shade towards Crystal. As previously reported she’s engaged to her hubby-to-be Heath and she shared on Instagram the beautiful proposal he pulled off in front of family and friends.

Heath gave an impassioned speech during his proposal to Monyetta about their connection, calling them more than just lovers but “spirit souls.” He also noted that their souls are “colorless.”

“Love is way stronger than hate, just in general, all the negative stuff they show you on the news,” said Heath. “We’re the epitome of spirit souls, not a body, with a soul—that soul is colorless. all the negative stuff they see on the news, this outweighs it a 1,000 times. Love conquers all. Love conquers hate every day.”

Congrats to the happy couple!