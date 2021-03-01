Bossip Video

Black dollars making change.

The women of the Atlanta Dream have no love for the former owner of their team Kelly Loeffler. During the 2020 election and the subsequent Georgia Senate runoff, the women banded together to actively campaign for her opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that those efforts weren’t in vain because Rev. Warnock did indeed beat Loeffler and it wasn’t particularly close.

In recognition of the ladies’ work to get out the vote in addition to Loeffler’s attitude toward Black Lives Matter and her obnoxious obsequiousness toward Donald Trump, LeBron James sent the following tweet that served as a financial flex on behalf of Black folks’ freedom:

According to an AJC report, this sparked former Dream baller Renee Montgomery’s interest:

“That tweet actually prompted my mind,” Montgomery said Friday after the sale was approved. “And just a little backstory, in October I kind of started to figure out if this could be a real possibility, and then when I did see that tweet, knowing the connection that I had with More Than a Vote and just their connection to the league and to the WNBA, I just reached out to them, and I was like, hey, you know, if you guys are serious, I’m interested, as well…”

Fast forward to today, Renee is now the owner of the Atlanta Dream alongside her majority partners majority partner Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair. The closing of the deal makes her the first former player to become an owner and executive for a WNBA franchise. Gottediener says he plans to take a backseat when it comes to the day-to-day machinations of the team and allow the women to rightful space to build their futures.

There is no doubt that this power move will galvanize lots of other players to join forces with other millionaire women to take proper control over their league. We love to see it!

“It’s exciting when you see representation at any high level of management,” Montgomery said. “It’s exciting, and there’s been a lot of talk about it amongst players, and there’s been a lot of talk about what would it look like for a player to be in that position. And so, I recognize that this is an opportunity not just for myself but for players as a whole and whether that’s women that are players or men, just seeing themselves differently, in a different light.”

And that’s on Chamique Holdsclaw had a little lamb!