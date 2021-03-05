Bossip Video

California Rep. Eric Swalwell thought that January 6, 2021, would be his last day on Earth. While hiding from an angry and violent mob of MAGA insurrectionists, Swalwell texted his wife to tell her, “I love you very much. And our babies.” Swalwell was at the helm of managing the former Cheeto in chief’s impeachment trial.

According to TMZ, Swalwell is personally suing Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting the violence and encouraging the mob to storm the Capitol as the Senate was set to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. Washington, DC’s federal District Court released a brief statement from the lawsuit to CNN, which read:

“The Defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that — if actually true — might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action.”

Swalwell’s suit is not only on behalf of his personal emotional trauma but also as a sitting Congressperson, he has the standing to sue for the disruption of the legal electoral process.

Swalwell also charges that Trump & co. are guilty of “bias-related crimes” that violate federal law prohibiting attacks against people for their political affiliation. The congressman is asking for both compensatory and punitive damages in addition to a 7-day notice before any of the defendants plan a large rally in Washington, D.C.

Sounds like Rep. Swalwell wants blood and dust and we don’t blame him one bit. Thus far, there have been precisely zero consequences for what happened that day and if the party of “law and order” won’t do anything about it, then the “radical liberals” must hold those responsible accountable.

The lawsuit emerges amidst an investigation that was launched earlier this week into the former President’s financial statements. The House sent a subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA, pressuring them to reveal records from 45 along with his infamous tax returns.