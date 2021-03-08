Bossip Video

Is the “chosen one” having doubts about whether the vaccine is safe?

Last night’s NBA All-Star Game was pretty ho-hum. While we have a full appreciation for the fact that the guys were playing on behalf of HBCU’s and charities that support African-Americans, the game just isn’t the same when you can’t have all the pomp and circumstance that is inherent in All-Star Weekend. The fact of the matter is that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and having tens of thousands of screaming fans packed into a building just isn’t an option at this time.

That brings us to some interesting comments that face-of-the-league-baller LeBron James made last night prior to tip-off in Atlanta. During a House of Highlights interview, LeBron was asked if he would be taking the COVID-19 vaccine. His response was much coyer than we expected from him.

“That’s a conversation that my family and I will have and I pretty much I’ll keep that to a private thing. Obviously, I’ve seen Adam had his comments about the vaccination and whatnot. But things like that, when you decide to do something that’s a conversation between you and your family, and I’ll keep it that way.”

You can hear it straight from the horse’s mouth in the video below (FF to 20:30)

As with all things LeBron James related, these comments were ripe fodder for the internet to weigh in on one man’s personal decision to keep his health choices private. To be clear, LeBron James doesn’t owe anyone any explanation about how he and his family choose to deal with COVID. He is under no obligation whatsoever to share his thoughts with the general public.

That said, we mentioned our surprise at his coyness simply because LeBron is usually very vocal about things that adversely affect the Black community and COVID certainly qualifies as such. By no means does that make him an anti-vaxxer but our shallow level of surprise is still worth noting.