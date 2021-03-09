Bossip Video

A judge has permanently dismissed the charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

Almost a year ago to the day, Breonna Taylor tragically lost her life due to a police raid that went wrong. In the time since this has happened a lot has come to light–mostly from journalistic sources such as The New York Times, who recreated the entire night in a very informative video that left all of us stunned.

Their visual investigation revealed police shot into the side window of her house and it’s a mystery how neighbors were not hurt in the ordeal. Throughout the entire process of seeking justice for Breonna, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, maintained his innocence and said that he only fired one time, also insisting that police never announced themselves. While this has been proven by other witnesses over and over again, charges still lingered against him.

Now, according to Complex, the charges against him have finally been dismissed.

Walker’s attorney Steve Romines said prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he acted in self-defense. “He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they’ve caused,” Romines told CBS News in a statement. “Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens.”

CNN noted that the charges were dismissed against Walker “with prejudice” meaning that Walker can not be charged with the same offenses related to the shooting.

Kenneth is also suing Louisville Metro Police, as he should, and hopefully, he wins. The past year in his shoes is a pain none of us could imagine.

While the news comes as a major feat in the case, no officer involved in the horrific raid was charged for the actual killing of Breonna Taylor. Only one of the three officers- Brett Hankison –was charged in connection with the shooting. Back in September, a grand jury slammed Hankison was three counts of felony wanton endangerment for blindly firing shots into Breonna’s home and around their complex. He was later fired back in June of last year.