Vanessa Bryant has officially won her case to have the deputies who took photos of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash identified.

It has been a little over a year since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, in a horrific helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Since then, a lot of questions surrounding the crash are finally getting answers–but one question is still on everyone’s mind: Who leaked the images from the crash to the public?

The area where the crash happened proved difficult for authorities to reach, so it goes without saying that an officer had to be at fault. Since the news surfaced, Vanessa Bryant has been trying to have the culprits named using the full extent of the law. According to CNN, Vanessa has come out victorious in her lawsuit and the four deputies will be named publicly.

Attorneys for the LASD and Los Angeles County wanted to keep the deputies’ names and ranks sealed, arguing that “hackers may attempt to seek out and gain access to the individual deputies’ devices to locate any photographs and publish them,” according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said in a ruling on Monday that this is “totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist.” Prior to Monday’s ruling, Sheriff Alex Villanueva had confirmed that all photos of the crash that were in the possession of those deputies have been deleted.

Bryant’s attorney Luis Li welcomed the judge’s ruling Monday night, telling CNN in a statement, “Transparency promotes accountability. We look forward to presenting Mrs. Bryant’s case in open Court.”

These pictures should never have been taken in the first place and the relaxed accountability from the Sheriff was unbelievable. It’s good to see that Vanessa was able to score a victory so these people are named, just like anyone else would be in that situation.