In case you missed them, Black Ink Crew New York is coming back to television really soon and business is back and blacker than ever! Ceaser and the crew are set to return on Monday, April 19 at 8 PM ET/PT as they find themselves in the midst of national, social, and racial unrest.

According to VH1, the new season will highlight the crew emerging from isolation and adapting to their new normal, as they work to elevate themselves, their community and strive to be better than ever before their new flagship shop in Brooklyn opens.

The last we heard from Black Ink shop owner Ceaser Emanuel, he was being accused by his own daughter Cheyenne of domestic abuse. The teenager claimed her father traumatized her allegedly attacking her while she took a shower in response to her leaving dishes in the sink. Cheyenne claimed during an Instagram rant that Ceaser beat her while she was naked, calling it a “problem.” We have no idea if this is going to be addressed this season but there seems to be full of surprises by the looks of the trailer.

According to Hip Hop Wired, the rest of the gang are preparing to return to the show with their own set of challenges and milestones. Donna and Alex are engaged and Ted has finally married and is working on some new music. Puma will be tasked with the responsibility of running the new shop and Young Bae will address the uptick in hate crimes against the AAPI community. There will be some newcomers on this season of the show including Spyder “the face of the Brooklyn shop.”

Peep the official trailer below.

Be sure to save the following dates too! Prior to the season premiere, VH1 will air three different specials titled “Confessions.” Each episode will feature cast members from different cities within the franchise.

Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions – Monday, March 29 at 9 PM ET/PT

Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions – Monday, April 5 at 9 PM ET/PT

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Confessions – Monday, April 12 at 9 PM ET/PT

Will YOU be tuning in for the new #BlackInkCrew season premiere?