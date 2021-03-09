Bossip Video

“I HAD a girl crush [on LaToya], that’s the keyword. These hoes ain’t loyal!”

Well, looks like the honeymoon’s over for a #RHOA newbie and her panty-gifting good girlfriend.

LaToya Ali is apparently feeling Kenya Moore’s wrath now that their blossoming friendship has taken a turn. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, newcomer LaToya told RHOA cameras that Kenya has been a “great friend” but noted that if you cross her “Satan Kenya” comes out.

“Kenya is a great friend to me. But if you get on her bad side, then devil, Lucifer, Satan Kenya will rise out of her,” said LaToya. “I truly believe that.”

That clearly pissed off Kenya because the reality star sent Toya some shade during Kandi’s most recent “Speak On It” YouTube show and it wasn’t pretty.

During the show, Kenya and Kandi broke down how LaToya was introduced to the show.

According to Kandi, LaToya was actually intro’d as her friend initially before producers cut out “a lot of scenes” that showcased their friendship and apparently a conflict surrounding Kandi and “social justice snatch” [DonJuan and apparently now Kenya’s term] for Porsha Williams. That scene also was when LaToya FIRST sent shade to Drew Sidora and her wigs, which happened before Drew even started filming the Bravo show.

According to Kenya, she and LaToya bonded quickly.

“LaToya came in, she was super cute, burst of energy, very just bubbly and just free-spirited and like a little firecracker from the first time she set foot on the set with me,” said Kenya. “So I was like, I kind of like her.”

But now things are different.

On “Speak On It” Kenya alleged that their friendship changed when LaToya got “turned out” while slurping on some “Peach Juice” [Porsha] referring to #strippergate when LaToya and Porsha kissed. Kenya also is apparently none too pleased by LaToya’s “Satan Kenya” comments and she’s hinted that she’s going to put the newbie in check.

“LaToya made some crazy comments on tonight’s show and I was like ‘What’s wrong with you?!’ said Kenya. ‘You think that was funny? You thought that was funny to say about somebody who’s had your back since day one? You thought that was cute? I’mma show you cute. Cause if you don’t know, and you don’t think you’ll get it. You gon’ learn today!”

Interestingly enough, Kenya also made it clear that newbie Falynn Guobadia is actually her favorite new addition to the cast and she approves of her getting a permanent peach.

“Falynn is my favorite,” said Kenya. “I HAD a girl crush [on LaToya], that’s the keyword. These hoes ain’t loyal! That’s what happened and that’s all I’m gonna say about that. […] I wanna see more of Falynn and I want to see Falynn as a peach holder. Falynn and I, we go to lunch, we talk, we have a friendship. What I know of her, I hate that the show did not capture her as she really can bring it. She’s shy but she has so much,” she added.

Kenya also noted Falynn’s private plane, her multiple children, wealth, hubby, and apparently positive attitude as reasons why she should get a permanent spot on the show.

Do YOU want to see Falynn permanently on #RHOA or LaToya???

Watch Kenya send shade to LaToya and Porsha and praise Falynn on Kandi’s “Speak On It” below.