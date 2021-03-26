Bossip Video

This movie is CRAZY!

As of today, “Bad Trip” is the most hilariously ridiculous movie on Netflix that will make you cackle, guffaw and howl obnoxiously in your living room.

From one of the guys who brought you “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa,” the hidden camera prank comedy follows two best friends “Bud” (Lil Rel Howery) and “Chris” (Eric Andre) as they go on a cross-country road trip where they pull real-life people into their raunchy shenanigans.

Oh, but there’s more: Tiffany Haddish (who plays ‘Bud’s’ aggressively psychotic sister ‘Trina’) is hot on their trail after they steal her car so ‘Chris’ can profess his love to his high school crush “Maria” who lives hundreds of miles of away in New York.

If that sounds wild, it absolutely is, as the two find themselves caught up in the craziest situations with countless co-stars who had no idea they were being pranked.

There’s no masks (the movie was filmed a few years ago and might make your anxiety flare up), a very humpy gorilla, the trippiest of trips, drunk Eric Andre’s explosive –yea, uhh…, Tiffany Haddish Haddishing hilariously, Lil Rel living our worst port-a-potty nightmare, an angry karate-kicking man in the mall, the (dangerous) pranking of Black folk and a HILARIOUS surprise at the end.

Peep the trailer below:

At this point, it’s clear that Eric Andre isn’t afraid of running around nekkid and gave his fans a sneak peek at his funny…bone on his Only Fans account.

Check out a little tease from his Instagram account below:

We caught up with the lovable funnymen who talked connecting with Tiffany Haddish, the reaction to a pre-pandemic filmed movie being released mid-pandemic and more in our exclusive interview you can watch below:

The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and Andre – and produced by Andre, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.

“Bad Trip’ is now streaming on Netflix. Will you be watching?!