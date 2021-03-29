Bossip Video

55% of white women’s president has permanently infected this country.

Donald Trump no longer being President of aggrieved white folks has nothing to do with the millions of said people who still rep for him and will do via violent means if necessary.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a Trump supporter clashed with demonstrators who are said to be part of Antifa during a protest near the Oregon State Capitol in the city of Salem. Prior to the video beginning, it is said that agitators were spray painting the man’s “blue lives matter”-Trump-Pence-sticker-laden truck and smashing his taillights. When he exits the vehicle to confront the men, he is immediately sprayed with mace. He then produces a firearm and yells for people to stay away from him.

When police arrived you can see the man put the gun back into the car and give himself up for arrest.

At this time the man has not been charged and police are conducting an investigation. It is reported that the “Antifa” demonstrators were there because there was a right-wing rally that was set to be descending upon the Capitol from a neighboring city. It was described as a “freedom rally” for “those who fought for our freedom.” Sounds like a pep rally for the Capitol insurrectionists who attacked Washington, D.C. on January 6.

At least three people were arrested during the incident. Protestors were reportedly seen throwing objects at a number of vehicles as they drove by the Capitol–damaging some vehicle windows.

Salem police issued a warning to citizens to avoid the area.

Arrest them as far as we’re concerned.