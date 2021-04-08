Bossip Video

Dr. Dre isn’t happy with the picture being painted of him as the story surrounding his divorce from Nicole Young continues to develop.

In the latest development surrounding their divorce saga, the Beats founder is contesting Young’s abuse claims, accusing his wife of more than 20 years of bringing up his history of domestic violence in an attempt to get money out of him.

According to reports from TMZ, the Compton native has filed new legal documents that claim Young’s abuse claims are false, further alleging that she didn’t bring up the allegations until after seeing that she wouldn’t receive half of his wealth due to their prenup. In these documents, Dre also denies abusing her before they were married, including the night before their wedding.

These abuse allegations the producer is denying first came to light back in January, when Young asserted that Dre held a gun to her head on two separate occasions in 2000 and 2001, also alleging he punched her in the face twice and kicked her down the door of a room she had been “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

In February, DJ Silk teased an unreleased Dre-KXNG Crooked collaboration on Instagram Live, in which Dr. Dre. raps about his estranged wife “trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury.”

Back in March, a judge denied Young’s request for a restraining order against her ex-husband. Dre’s legal team fired back moments later with a motion for bifurcation stating that Nicole’s “false allegations of domestic violence” have damaged their marriage beyond repair.

As the court case continues, Young will receive $2 million per month in spousal support and $5 million to cover her legal fees. Dre will also continue to pay for Nicole’s living expenses in the Malibu home they once shared as well as her mother’s home in the Pacific Palisades.

Once again, it doesn’t seem like this divorce is going to be settled any time soon.