Drew Sidora is speaking out on a gag gift she gave on The Real Housewives of Atlanta finale. On Sunday the ladies were seen at Cynthia Bailey’s white elephant “Friendsmas” holiday party where they were asked to bring a gift not exceeding $1,000 in value.

While other women brought gifts varying from Tiffany’s jewelry and $1,000 cash, Drew decided to play a prank with a gag gift. Drew brought in three boxes that included the “pet wig” that was previously roasted, a tape recording of Prophet Lott, and a $100 donation to the Humane Society.

“This is actually the hair that Kenya was obsessed with, and LaToya,” said Drew who was adamant that the very basic bundled wig was actually $1,000 worth of hair. “hat was $1,000, those bundles.”

She later added:

“It’s a gag gift. Let’s laugh about it and you got bundles. I spent my $1,000, so I followed the rules.”

Drew then played the tape recording as “proof” that LaToya Ali was indeed “preying on” Prophet Lott.

“What is the relationship with Toya?” Drew’s driver Danny says on the recording. “Do I like her? I really do like her,” Prophet Lott allegedly responded. “She’s an awesome person. But I know the situation ’cause I’ve been there. I met my 3-year-old’s mom while I was still technically married.”

Later a near fight between Drew and LaToya broke out when LaToya threw the “$1,000” wig in Drew’s face and the ladies expressed their displeasure with Drew making the gift exchange into a joke.

After watching the episode, Drew told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she actually regrets the gag gift.

“I’ll own that one,” said Drew. “I could have brought something different. I like that I did it because I put it on the table, I wanted to talk about it [but] I could’ve brought something else.”

She added however that she doesn’t regret playing the Prophet Lott recording and she doesn’t regret “running up on LaToya” for tossing a wig her way.

"She's lucky I got held back!" said Drew.





Drew also added on The RHOA After Show that the Prophet Lott recording speaks for itself.

"I brought the truth with the audio," said Drew. "That was brought to me I did not ask for it, I did not seek it. it was brought to my doorstep in the way that the good Lord would bring it. I just wrapped it up, I put a bow on it. And you hear Prophet Lott admit that he liked Latoya."





We’re still a little perplexed as to why Drew’s STILL going on and on about Prophet Lott. Do YOU think she should let it go???

What did YOU think about her gag gift???