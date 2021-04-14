Bossip Video

YFN Lucci’s bond is in jeopardy after prosecutors allege he visited a strip club the day he was released on bond and has since failed drug tests for marijuana and opioids.

YFN Lucci has had a very eventful year in the first half of 2021. He went from owning the first Maybach truck in the United States to being the focus of a manhunt over a warrant for murder. Police allege YFN Lucci was in a vehicle that kicked out a passenger with a gunshot wound after that same car pulled a drive-by in an area near the scene of the incident. Luckily for Lucci, he was able to hire famed lawyer Drew Findling, who got him out of jail until his trial on a $500k bond.

According to TMZ, that bond could be revoked after prosecutors believe he was at a strip club linked to his case the same day he was released–and that’s on top of failing his required drug test.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors claim YFN Lucci spent his first day on the outside hitting up an Atlanta recording studio, which they say is a violation of his monitored release. Prosecutors also claim YFN Lucci went to an Atlanta strip club the same day, and they say it’s the same club at the center of an investigation into a gang-related shooting. Prosecutors claim YFN Lucci’s ankle monitor was tampered with, because they say there’s lots of missing and irregular data regarding his whereabouts for extended periods of time. Prosecutors also claim YFN Lucci tested positive for marijuana and opiates in a drug test, which they say is yet another bond violation.

His lawyer, Drew Findling, believes this is just a case of “legally flawed prosecution.” In other words, unless they can, without a doubt, prove he was in a strip club–they should just let it go. As far as the drug test, he could easily just say it’s still in his system from before his arrest.