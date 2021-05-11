Bossip Video

Hot Ones veteran Keke Palmer made her return to the hot seat this week, trying the all-new line up of hot sauces as they’re smothered on some plant-based chicken nuggets.

The former Strahan, Sara, and Keke host is one of the earlier guests in Hot Ones history, appearing on an episode of the hit series back in 2017 before a lot of folks jumped on board. Keke kicked off the episode recalling her first time on the show. The star explained that she didn’t quite know what she was getting into at the time–but now, she’s more than prepared to take on the hot sauce lineup.

“What was going on back then, I would say, is I was not that familiar with the show, I really didn’t know what I was walking into,” she explained. “I knew I was eating hot wings, I obviously didn’t know how they were going to be or how real it was. The other thing I remember is just how great you were. That conversation was just live and we had so much fun. I walked away being like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m into this.'” “And now, coming back, I’m so happy to be here again and just hang out with you,” she added.

During her interview with host Sean Evans, Palmer talks about her first experience on the show and what she expects this time, her least favorite thing about conducting interviews and being interviewed, and what it feels like to be a meme multiple times over. Plus, she tests both her spelling prowess and her memory of one of her oldest projects, Akeelah and the Bee, by taking a shot at spelling the winning word from the movie: Pulchritude.

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to see Keke Palmer take on the hottest sauces in the game for the second time.