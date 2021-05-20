T-T-THAAAAANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Mulatto officially changing her name to “Latto,” A$AP Rocky professing his love for Rihanna, Jidenna dissolving drawls across the diaspora, Ari Lennox melting the whole entire gram, Ceaser going through it on “Black Ink” and the premiere of Zeus Network’s latest must-stream mess fest “BADDIES ATL” starring our fave Bad Girls.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with City Girl JT making her return to the series after getting into a Twitter kerfuffle with Shannon of the Clermont Twins.

The issue seemingly started after Shannon peeped a familiar pose in the City Girls’ latest photoshoot for long-awaited single “Twerkulator” that the Rap duo shared on social media.

Naturally, JT didn’t take too kindly to Shannon’s claim and clapped back like only she can.

“These magazines & brands not! Y’all be scared to see other women grow & learn. It’s enough clothes for everybody! Talking about fake fashion b*tch you no Naomi [Campbell] I see your a** on holiday flyers like everybody else! So lazy of you to be tired about a POSE!!!!”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, getting ready for a hot vaxx summer (or not), finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Nicki Minaj, Jordyn Woods and Lira Galore delivering heat along with and giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana, Bernice Burgos and Nikki Nicole so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.