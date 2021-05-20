Porsha Williams is [still] giddy, Guobadia’d, and gushing over her fiance.

After shutting down speculation that she’s marrying Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon after one month of dating because she’s pregnant, Porsha praised her man after he underwent a dental procedure.

Simon Guobadia apparently recently visited Dr. Edgar Jimenez and his associate, of Jimenez Dental Studio, to get pearly porcelain-white veneers.

“My brother @iamsimonguobadia flew in all the way from Uganda 🇺🇬 to get a permanent set of Porcelain Veneers done at our lab!” the dentist captioned a pic of a smiling Simon. “We’re honored to have given him the smile that he’s been dreaming for at Jimenez Dental Studio.”

Now those are some pearly whites.

After the post went up, Porsha hopped in the comments with a message about her express-shipped sweetie’s new smile.

“He’s soo hot,” wrote the housewife.

Stan for your man, girl….we guess.

In addition to championing her hubby to be’s new teeth, Porsha’s preparing to spill all with Bravo. The housewife is getting her own three-part special that will film sometime mid-summer.

This is of course means we might be getting a glimpse at this “madly in love” couple in action.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” a source told PageSix about the forthcoming special after news broke. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.” “If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things,” the insider added. “It would obviously become part of [the special].” The source did not confirm if Williams is currently expecting.”

Porsha is of course not pregnant but we could see Simon signing on to be part of the special to showcase their love to the world.

Some fans are even speculating that he got his teeth done in preparation.

Will YOU be watching???

In related news, “The Real Jessica Rabbit” who alleged that she was seeing Simon last month, has, even more, to say about the entrepreneur.

Hit the flip.