Monogram releases episode 5 of HIGH TALES with special guest Slick Woods.

Jay-Z’s MONOGRAM is one of the only Cannabis companies still delivering on providing an experience outside of selling and solution-based products. MONOGRAM’s lifestyle content has delivered all year, time after time to offer a full luxury experience, combining your favorite product with some of your favorite personalities in hip-hop. Their YouTube series, HIGH TALES, lets artists talk about their relationship with cannabis in an unfiltered way. Slick Woods is the latest celeb to grace the HIGH TALES series.

Everyone has a different experience with cannabis. High Tales looks to the people in MONOGRAM’s orbit for storytelling that focuses on how these relationships form and evolve and what life is like in the world of legal cannabis. Slick Woods joins past episode stars Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Tinashe, 2 Chainz and Ghetto Gastro in sharing her own never-before-heard stories. Slick’s anecdotes range from her early practice rolling and earning the moniker “Slick Woods,” to the sensual experience she feels when rolling cannabis on a daily basis. She also recalls discovering a shared passion for precise rolling with none other than notable fellow cannabis-lover, Wiz Khalifa.

The 24-year-old model rose to fame as the face of Rihanna’s Fenty line. Sporting her famous gap-toothed smile and edgy look, Woods has molded for brands like Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein. She’s also appeared in high-end fashion editorial spreads for Vogue and Elle Magazine.

At the beginning of the interview, Slick goes into detail about her relationship with cannabis, and let’s just say things get a little steamy.

“It’s a therapeutic feeling of rolling your own stuff and like breaking down the cannabis and feeling if it is sticky or if it is dry,” she explained, “and then wetting that blunt or wetting that paper.” “Wooo, geez,” she said, “feel like I’m talking about a woman.”

Woods compares her love for the tree to “that sensual feeling like literally making love to the blunt. It’s almost like making out with a woman after prom, like trying to get a b***h pregnant. That’s what weed is to me.”

Spicy Slick!

Since its inception back in January, HIGH TALES has featured weed-inspired stories from a number of famous tokers like Nore, Ghetto Gastro, Jadakiss, and Tinashe.

As the list of HIGH TALES alumni grows, who would you like to see on the web series? For now, you can enjoy Slicks Woods on the latest episode of HIGH TALES below.