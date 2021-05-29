Bossip Video

After a snippet revealed Future’s line about ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey on a new track with 42 Dugg, more of the song has been released, on which the rapper also has smoke for her new man, Michael B. Jordan.

Nothing says “I don’t care” like putting out a whole verse about your ex and her new man, right?

As previously reported, Future used his featured verse on 42 Dugg’s new track “Maybach” to throw some shots at his ex, rapping, “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her, One thing I never seen was a b***h leave.” Those two lines are already bad enough, not name dropping your former love interest, but her father….brutal. But still, Future is Future, so it’s not too surprising that he actually had more to say on the topic, using the rest of his verse to go after Lori’s current boo, Michael B Jordan.

“Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/Put baguettes on your ankles damn near up to your knees, she didn’t have a choice but to go f**k a lame after me,” he raps.

After Future and Lori Harvey made things Instagram official last summer, they broke it off a just few months later in August 2020. Not long after, Harvey was spotted with Michael B. Jordan, moving quickly enough to spend the holiday season with one another’s families. They made things official at the start of 2021 and have been going strong ever since.

While Future is trying to act like he’s not hurt over the situation, it seems like Steve Harvey’s comments about liking Jordan–and about not liking her previous suitors–may have gotten under his skin, fueling this whole diss.