THEY THROWIN’ SALAD!

After weeks of Porsha reviving interest in RHOA by scampering around with her coworker’s estranged husband, the lovely ladies of RHOP returned with a hilariously messy Season 6 trailer that reminded everyone who’s running Bravo.

Whew, this upcoming season is about to be a weekly mess fest with salad-slangin’ shenanigans that we can’t wait to see unfold in 4K.

As previously reported, Monique Samuels will not be returning this season after leaving in a blaze of glory after her Cabernet combat with Candiace and binder burial of Gizelle Bryant at the reunion.

With a new season, comes spicy newbie Mia Thornton–a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area–who’s shown in the trailer with her beautiful family that includes a husband 32 years her senior and three children.

It’s Mia who clashes with Candiace who apparently didn’t learn anything from her clash with Monique who we imagined cackled obnoxiously at the sight of her arch-nemesis romaine rumbling on camera.

This season, Candiace the recording artist is being managed by Chris, something her mother Ms. Dorothy doesn’t necessarily approve of. “Good luck with that,” says the purse-popping matriarch.

The Grande Dame Karen Huger is seen in the trailer prepping for or her 25th wedding anniversary with her Black Bill Gates hubby Ray until he gets a mysterious text from someone calling him “handsome.” (OK, Ray!)

Most shocking, though, is a rift between Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo who get into it over Gizelle gossiping about Wendy’s husband Eddie.

In addition to newbie Mia, PEOPLE Magazine confirmed another new addition; Robyn’s friend Askale Davis (who’s absolutely stunning).

Davis is described as “a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage” who calls herself “Ethi-Oprah” and also “likes to stir the pot,” according to the network.

What storyline are you most excited about? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the buzzy trailer on the flip.