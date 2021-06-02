Bossip Video

Dreezy responds to people questioning a viral video of an altercation between Jacquees and a random man during their Mexico vacation.

Dreezy and Jacquees are some of the few unproblematic couples that we honestly never hear any drama or headlines about. Recently, that changed as a video surfaced showing the aftermath of an altercation with her standing by Jacquees and a random man looking like he met someone’s hands and was struggling to gather himself.

Dreezy took time to address the video and revealed that the man in the video put his hands on her and was body-slammed by her boyfriend as a result. Yes, Jacquees allegedly lifted the man up like he was the Lion King then sent him to the ground like the Undertaker in the name of Love!

“I’ma just clear it up real quick,” she explained. “… A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n***a, kicked him in his face— that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n***a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation.”

Hopefully, Dreezy and Jacquees can continue to stay out the way and drama-free after this unfortunate incident.