Some baby news!

Congratulations are in order for boxer Gervonta Davis and his girlfriend of several months (Meek Mill’s ex) Vanessa Posso. The IG baddie entrepreneur has seemingly revealed she’s pregnant.

The already mother of one daughter seemed to make the announcement to Instagram earlier today. Vanessa aka Nessa shared a selfie in the bathroom with her stomach poked out in just her underwear and a tank top. In a caption over the photo, she wrote “mama” leaving fans to believe the photo, which was seemingly posted to close friends, was a pregnancy announcement.

See Vanessa and her believed baby bump below, reshared by The Shade Room.

It’s unknown exactly how long Nessa and Gervonta have been dating but photos of them spending time together surfaced at the top of this year. Previously, Gervonta made headlines after he was caught on video dragging the mother of his child on a basketball court, but what made the action even more shocking was how openly he did so in front of hundreds of people.

Back in April, Geronta took to social media to admit to cheating on Nessa, publicly begging her to forgive him. The boxer then shared a video to prove he wasn’t in the company of any women to lure Nessa back “home.”

“I can’t stop cheating on my girl. I’m ret*rded,” the box wrote on Instagram. The self-deprecating seemingly worked since Nessa was seen coupled up with him after the fact in photos on their social media accounts.

While this is great news for the boxing star, Davis has a lot of cleaning up to do in his personal life.

A month before the cheating scandal, Gervonta was indicted on fourteen counts over an alleged hit and run incident. Court documents from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office reported that Davis, who was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Uris, ran a red light at 1:47 a.m. ET and struck the front passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara.

Last year, the featherweight champ was arrested on domestic violence charges for assaulting his then-girlfriend Andretta Smothers. Fans were shocked when footage of Davis grabbing Smothers by her neck at a basketball game surfaced online. According to her, that wasn’t the first time that Gervonta had put his hands on her. Back in 2016, Smothers sued the pugilist for domestic violence.

So far, Gervonta hasn’t confirmed or denied rumors of Nessa being pregnant.