It’s hereeeee!

The official trailer for BET’s super girl group reality show “The Encore” has been released and it features R&B faves from platinum-selling ensembles like 702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque, Cherish, and a nostalgia-inciting cartoon character.

As previously reported the show is produced by Carlos King, who worked as a producer on seasons 1 – 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the 10-episode series will see the singers live together for 30 days to record an album at a home studio, learn choreography, and practice vocals.

The songstresses must achieve this in only 30 days, with none of them knowing who their bandmates will be ahead of time. Faced with fun twists and unforeseen constraints, the ladies will need to stretch beyond their musical and personal comfort zones to succeed as a team.

Starring on BET’s “The Encore” are Shamari DeVoe (Blaque), Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) Irish Grinstead & LeMisha Grinstead (702), Nivea, Fallon King (Cherish), Felisha King (Cherish), Pamela Long (Total), and Kiely Williams (3LW/The Cheetah Girls).

In the newly released trailer, we see the ladies meet and bump heads over creative differences, but moreover, we hear the voice of BET’s iconic throwback cartoon cutie Cita of Cita’s World.

Remember her? Social media has been demanding for MONTHSSSS for BET to bring Cita back and it looks like the network listened.

Watch the trailer below.

BET Presents: “The Encore” premieres Wednesday, June, 9 at 10/9 c—Will YOU be watching???