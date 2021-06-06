Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for Natalia Bryant who recently graduated and is taking her academic talents to USC in the fall.

On Friday, proud mom Vanessa Bryant posted photos and videos from the 18-year-old’s high school graduation and shared on Instagram that her entire family including “daddy” (Kobe) and GiGi are “so proud” of the teen.

The post also showed that the high school grad also tributed her late father on her big day. The 18-year-old’s graduation cap included a quote from Kobe that read: “Everything negative ― pressures, challenges ― is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

Beautiful!

After everything this family has been through Natalia has managed to uphold the mamba mentality and celebrate success after success since the passing of her father. Just weeks after her 18th birthday she shared the exciting news of being signed to IMG models where she’ll follow in her mother’s modeling footsteps.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age,” the caption read. “I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

In March Vanessa opened up about Natalia’s resilience since the deaths of her father and younger sister last year and how she’s “extremely proud” of the teen.

“On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG.”

Vanessa shared her excitement with fans on Instagram by posting a mother-daughter selfie from the ceremony, as well as a video of Natalia taking the stage to receive her diploma.

Of course, the celebration wouldn’t be complete without her baby sisters in attendance cheering her in support and love!

Congratulations Natalia!

